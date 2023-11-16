PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PTC by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PTC news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,889.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.45, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.66. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.44 and a twelve month high of $155.84.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

