Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.38 Million Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hess were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hess by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after acquiring an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hess by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,128,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,171,000 after purchasing an additional 438,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,728,515 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,386,000 after purchasing an additional 93,731 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hess by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $638,806,000 after purchasing an additional 150,931 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its position in Hess by 5.6% during the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 4,359,523 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $576,939,000 after purchasing an additional 231,403 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess stock opened at $144.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.53. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $113.82 and a 52-week high of $167.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

