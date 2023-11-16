Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,474 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.76.

NYSE TFC opened at $31.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

