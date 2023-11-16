Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,955 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,722 shares of company stock worth $295,652 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PEG opened at $62.88 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.60.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.05.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

