Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kroger by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Kroger by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 55,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Kroger by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 113,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KR opened at $44.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.50. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. Kroger’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Kroger

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares in the company, valued at $189,181.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.