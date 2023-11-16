Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Insider Sells $98,148.00 in Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $260.59 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.03.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.99%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Public Storage by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSA

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.