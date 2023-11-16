Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. Approximately 67,524 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 65,938 shares.The stock last traded at $15.59 and had previously closed at $14.02.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2487 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Ramaco Resources Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $166,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth $980,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Ramaco Resources by 595.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 9.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
