RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) Senior Officer Acquires C$75,075.00 in Stock

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) Senior Officer James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$60.06 per share, with a total value of C$75,075.00.

James Francis Kessler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 17th, James Francis Kessler purchased 2,000 shares of RB Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,600.00.

RB Global Stock Down 0.9 %

RBA opened at C$81.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$88.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. RB Global, Inc. has a one year low of C$68.80 and a one year high of C$93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

RB Global Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a 1 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $1.499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43. RB Global’s payout ratio is 105.67%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

RB Global Company Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

