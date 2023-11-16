Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/7/2023 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/7/2023 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $265.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/6/2023 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $253.00.

11/3/2023 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $254.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2023 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $344.00 to $308.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2023 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/25/2023 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $255.00.

10/21/2023 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/18/2023 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $161.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $212.00.

10/13/2023 – Albemarle was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/9/2023 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/9/2023 – Albemarle had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $260.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Albemarle is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/4/2023 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $265.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2023 – Albemarle had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $291.00 to $254.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2023 – Albemarle was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded down $7.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.64. 923,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,116,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $293.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares in the company, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Albemarle by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

