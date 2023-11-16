Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Beauty Health (SKIN)

Beauty Health (NASDAQ: SKIN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/15/2023 – Beauty Health was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/14/2023 – Beauty Health was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

11/14/2023 – Beauty Health was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

11/14/2023 – Beauty Health was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating.

11/14/2023 – Beauty Health was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $9.00.

11/14/2023 – Beauty Health was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/14/2023 – Beauty Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $3.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/14/2023 – Beauty Health had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

11/14/2023 – Beauty Health was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $2.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $10.00.

11/14/2023 – Beauty Health was downgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2023 – Beauty Health is now covered by analysts at Imperial Capital. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Beauty Health Stock Performance

Shares of SKIN stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,535,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,942. The firm has a market cap of $241.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.24. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Beauty Health by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Beauty Health during the third quarter worth $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $84,000.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.