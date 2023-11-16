Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RWT. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust Price Performance
Shares of RWT stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83.
Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.52%.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
