Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RWT. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 293,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 34,827 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 79,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Redwood Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,777,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,932,000 after purchasing an additional 509,536 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -95.52%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

