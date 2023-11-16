Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for CVS Health (CVS)

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/6/2023 – CVS Health was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/2/2023 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2023 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $91.00 to $86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2023 – CVS Health was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

10/24/2023 – CVS Health was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/16/2023 – CVS Health was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/10/2023 – CVS Health had its price target lowered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $93.00 to $80.00.

10/5/2023 – CVS Health is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2023 – CVS Health was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $81.00.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $68.61. 867,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,687,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The company has a market capitalization of $88.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.76 and its 200 day moving average is $70.07.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.9% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 111,303 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in CVS Health by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 46,982 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,248,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 68.0% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 40,747 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in CVS Health by 4.4% during the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 97,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

