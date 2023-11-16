Reviewing LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) & Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) and LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Chartwell Retirement Residences pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. LTC Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Chartwell Retirement Residences pays out -1,611.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LTC Properties pays out 118.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chartwell Retirement Residences and LTC Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chartwell Retirement Residences N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -284.18 LTC Properties $175.15 million 7.76 $100.02 million $1.93 17.01

Analyst Recommendations

LTC Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Chartwell Retirement Residences. Chartwell Retirement Residences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LTC Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chartwell Retirement Residences and LTC Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chartwell Retirement Residences 0 0 1 0 3.00 LTC Properties 1 4 2 0 2.14

Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 70.13%. LTC Properties has a consensus price target of $34.78, suggesting a potential upside of 5.93%. Given Chartwell Retirement Residences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Chartwell Retirement Residences is more favorable than LTC Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Chartwell Retirement Residences and LTC Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chartwell Retirement Residences N/A N/A N/A LTC Properties 40.76% 9.25% 4.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Chartwell Retirement Residences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.3% of LTC Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of LTC Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LTC Properties beats Chartwell Retirement Residences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care. Chartwell is the largest operator in Canada, serving over 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 208 properties in 27 states with 29 operating partners. Based on its gross real estate investments, LTC's investment portfolio is comprised of approximately 50% seniors housing and 50% skilled nursing properties.

