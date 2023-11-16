Reviewing Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) & CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) and CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and CapStar Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midland States Bancorp $381.65 million 1.35 $99.03 million $3.73 6.41 CapStar Financial $138.05 million 2.48 $39.02 million $1.57 10.51

Midland States Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than CapStar Financial. Midland States Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CapStar Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

60.3% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of CapStar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Midland States Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of CapStar Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Midland States Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CapStar Financial has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Midland States Bancorp and CapStar Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midland States Bancorp 19.79% 13.06% 1.08% CapStar Financial 19.13% 9.57% 1.05%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Midland States Bancorp and CapStar Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midland States Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 CapStar Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Midland States Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.00%. CapStar Financial has a consensus price target of $16.44, suggesting a potential downside of 0.38%. Given Midland States Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Midland States Bancorp is more favorable than CapStar Financial.

Dividends

Midland States Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. CapStar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Midland States Bancorp pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CapStar Financial pays out 28.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Midland States Bancorp has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and CapStar Financial has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Midland States Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Midland States Bancorp beats CapStar Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Midland States Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities. In addition, it offers construction and land development loans, such as real estate investment properties and residential developments, and lesser extent loans; and residential real estate loans, which includes first and second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit consisting of loans secured by first or second mortgages on primarily owner occupied primary residences. The company also provides consumer installment loans for the purchase of cars, boats and other recreational vehicles, as well as for the purchase of major appliances and other home improvement projects; and commercial equipment leasing programs for manufacturing, construction, transportation, and healthcare industries. Further, it offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit, as well as sweep accounts; and trust and wealth management services, such as financial and estate planning, trustee and custodial, investment management, tax, insurance, and business planning, corporate retirement plan consulting and administration, and retail brokerage services. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Effingham, Illinois.

About CapStar Financial

(Get Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, PPP, and other loans, as well as business term loans, home equity loans, and equipment financing and lines of credit to small and medium sized businesses. In addition, it offers telephone and online banking, and mobile banking services, as well as debit and credit cards. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.