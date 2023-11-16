Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Richardson Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $12.00 on Friday. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $27.24. The company has a market capitalization of $171.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.85.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $52.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Richardson Electronics will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.17%.

In related news, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 8,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $104,486.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares in the company, valued at $458,353.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 32.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

