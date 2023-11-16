Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total value of $125,514.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,167.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,150 shares of company stock worth $311,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

NYSE:ROK opened at $270.17 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $248.71 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $278.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

