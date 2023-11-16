Roth Capital Downgrades Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) to Neutral

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Dragonfly Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Dragonfly Energy

Dragonfly Energy Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:DFLI opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.06. Dragonfly Energy has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -0.53.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Dragonfly Energy had a negative return on equity of 188.36% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFLI. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dragonfly Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Dragonfly Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Dragonfly Energy in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Dragonfly Energy by 191.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dragonfly Energy by 119.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dragonfly Energy

(Get Free Report)

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dragonfly Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragonfly Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.