Russell Diez-Canseco Sells 26,505 Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $314,084.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Russell Diez-Canseco also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 12th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,844 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $289,378.32.
- On Thursday, September 7th, Russell Diez-Canseco sold 26,720 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $303,004.80.
Vital Farms Stock Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ:VITL opened at $12.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $18.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.28.
Institutional Trading of Vital Farms
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on VITL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.
Get Our Latest Analysis on VITL
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vital Farms
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Is it time to buy the dip in Walmart shares?
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Unlocking AI investment opportunities in healthcare
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- New Disney investor propels stock to ranks of best S&P gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.