RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO) Major Shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp Buys 30,522 Shares of Stock

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 30,522 shares of RXO stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $553,974.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,705,891 shares in the company, valued at $230,611,921.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mfn Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 15th, Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 100,000 shares of RXO stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $1,967,000.00.

RXO Trading Down 1.5 %

RXO opened at $19.72 on Thursday. RXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $23.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average of $19.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -1,972.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RXO, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RXO shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on RXO from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on RXO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of RXO in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on RXO from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RXO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RXO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in RXO during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RXO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in RXO by 6,329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in RXO during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

