Santacruz Silver Mining (CVE:SCZ) Trading Up 10%

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (CVE:SCZ – Get Free Report) shares traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 91,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 349,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Santacruz Silver Mining Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$70.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.92, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28.

Santacruz Silver Mining Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc, as well as lead and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Zimapan Mine that consists of 34 mining concessions covering an area of 5,139 hectares located in Hidalgo, Mexico; the Sinchi Wayra and the Illapa assets located in Bolivia; and exploration properties, which include the La Pechuga Property and the Santa Gorgonia Prospect.

