Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,134,000 after buying an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,632,992,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,669,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3,420.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 5,129,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,925,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $35.01 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $31.95 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

