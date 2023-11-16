Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.00 million-$285.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $288.15 million. Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.75 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

SCVL opened at $24.17 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $294.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.89 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 16.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoe Carnival will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is 14.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCVL. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 124.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

