Short Interest in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Expands By 20.0%

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,790,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the October 15th total of 6,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 149.5% during the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BWA. Nomura downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.07. The stock had a trading volume of 407,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,563. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

