Short Interest in BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Decreases By 19.0%

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BT Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.79. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35. BT Brands has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Get BT Brands alerts:

BT Brands (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. BT Brands had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BT Brands

About BT Brands

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BT Brands stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BT Brands, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BTBD Free Report ) by 194.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.19% of BT Brands worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.