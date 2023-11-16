Short Interest in Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Increases By 13.6%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,809,100 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 2,472,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 270.1 days.
CDNAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$206.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Tire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.
