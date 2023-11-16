Short Interest in Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Increases By 13.6%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,809,100 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the October 15th total of 2,472,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 270.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDNAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Tire from C$196.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$225.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$206.00 to C$191.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Canadian Tire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Tire from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Canadian Tire Price Performance

About Canadian Tire

CDNAF opened at $107.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.38. Canadian Tire has a 1 year low of $94.95 and a 1 year high of $143.80.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive services and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

Featured Articles

