Short Interest in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Rises By 9.6%

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,810,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandeep Mathrani bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at $754,700.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.96.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $116.88. The company had a trading volume of 84,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,474,288. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $98.01 and a 1 year high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

