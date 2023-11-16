Short Interest in Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Drops By 9.3%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,600 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 745,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

OTCMKTS:DYNDF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.85. 13,068 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,598. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average is $11.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Dye & Durham Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for law firms, financial service institutions, sole-practitioner law firms, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, South Africa, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers Practice Management, a real estate workflow and practice management software that enables legal professionals to execute every transaction with reliability, security, and ease; Data Insights and Due Diligence, a software that aggregates proprietary data and public records into valuable insights; and Payments Infrastructure, a software that helps people pay their bills and taxes in real time, as well as enables digital mortgage processing, and an integrated information search and managed banking services.

