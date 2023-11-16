Short Interest in GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF) Declines By 9.3%

GoGold Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLGDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,925,500 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 2,123,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.6 days.

GLGDF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,379. GoGold Resources has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.08.

GoGold Resources Company Profile

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

