Short Interest in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Decreases By 7.9%

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landstar System

Landstar System Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $720,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth about $520,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 22.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 10.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $174.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.88. Landstar System has a twelve month low of $160.05 and a twelve month high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.85%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

