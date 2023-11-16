Short Interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Increases By 19.3%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,900 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 15th total of 601,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 432,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $3.45 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, September 1st.

LexinFintech Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ LX opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. LexinFintech has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $328.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $421.42 million during the quarter.

LexinFintech Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.116 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. LexinFintech’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Institutional Trading of LexinFintech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 600,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 119,539 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LexinFintech by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 87,048 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in LexinFintech by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 393,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 73,311 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in LexinFintech by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 106,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in LexinFintech by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 464,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

About LexinFintech

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

Featured Articles

