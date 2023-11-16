Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,262,206 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 544,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Sienna Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 33.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

About Sienna Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada, Finland, Norway, and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Elko lithium project that covers an area of 1200 contiguous acres in Elko County, Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.