Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Trading Up 6.9%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.29 and last traded at C$3.27. 120,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 234,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVM shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SVM

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 6.5 %

Silvercorp Metals Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of C$576.43 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.