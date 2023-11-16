Sit Investment Associates Inc. Buys 95 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Diageo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 10.8% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 6.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Diageo Stock Performance
Shares of DEO opened at $143.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $191.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.53 and a 200 day moving average of $166.35.
Diageo Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
