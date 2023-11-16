Sit Investment Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 280,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of FS Credit Opportunities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 16.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,171,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,567,000 after acquiring an additional 739,748 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,209,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after purchasing an additional 609,966 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,141,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,790 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 398.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,123,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after buying an additional 897,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 582,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 385,412 shares during the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 0.3 %

FSCO stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $5.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

