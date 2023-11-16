Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $8.90

Shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.85, with a volume of 5622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.79.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $486.97 million, a P/E ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Sky Harbour Group last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 85.44%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sky Harbour Group stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,125 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,748 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Sky Harbour Group worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

