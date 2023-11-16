Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (SKWD) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) is one of 90 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.3% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 9.17% 13.84% 2.58% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Competitors -0.79% -57.26% -0.06%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $642.42 million $39.40 million 14.86 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Competitors $17.22 billion -$215.80 million 73.94

This table compares Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 1 5 1 3.00 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Competitors 594 3015 2795 181 2.39

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has a consensus price target of $30.71, indicating a potential downside of 2.99%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 1.59%. Given Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

