Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $63,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.88.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

SWKS opened at $94.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.52. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.06 and a twelve month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skyworks Solutions news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total value of $94,842.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,695,985.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,699 shares of company stock valued at $6,118,301. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

