Snehal Patel Purchases 5,000 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Snehal Patel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,312,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,029,925.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 3rd, Snehal Patel acquired 3,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $31,885.00.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Snehal Patel acquired 2,500 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $19,775.00.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Snehal Patel acquired 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, with a total value of $9,070.00.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Snehal Patel acquired 2,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $17,260.00.

On Tuesday, September 19th, Snehal Patel acquired 4,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Snehal Patel purchased 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $9,480.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Snehal Patel purchased 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $9,970.00.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of GLSI opened at $10.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.09 million, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.79. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $21.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:GLSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. Institutional investors own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

