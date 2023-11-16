Sonos Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,003 call options on the company. This is an increase of 91% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,051 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONO. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sonos from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Sonos Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonos

SONO traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,831,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,584. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $21.98.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 925,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,415,903.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonos

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 3.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sonos by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sonos by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sonos by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

See Also

