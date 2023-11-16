Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWX shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

NYSE:SWX opened at $61.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.25. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $73.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently -80.78%.

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 21,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.67 per share, with a total value of $1,323,030.69. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,866,488 shares in the company, valued at $659,269,826.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 21,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.67 per share, with a total value of $1,323,030.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,866,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,269,826.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 27,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,702,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,999,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,992,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 112,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,943,362 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 115.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

