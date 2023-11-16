SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 744,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $132,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $184.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,571,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,271,681. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $161.28 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

