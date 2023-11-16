SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. True Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. True Capital Management now owns 1,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 9,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,528,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,268,140. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $161.28 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $178.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.13.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

