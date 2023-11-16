SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,603 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $52.86 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.07 and a 12-month high of $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

