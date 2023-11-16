SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,437,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,093,000 after purchasing an additional 896,503 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 16,881,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,274,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,216,000 after purchasing an additional 175,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,092,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $43.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $44.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

