SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Gap Up to $22.07

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.07, but opened at $23.28. SpringWorks Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 154,311 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SWTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.3% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

