Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,786.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,751 shares during the period.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 557,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,294. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.