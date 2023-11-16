SQZ Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:SQZB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Brookline Capital Management

SQZ Biotechnologies (OTCMKTS:SQZB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cell therapies for patients with cancer, autoimmune, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

