Srikant M. Datar Sells 600 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) Director Srikant M. Datar sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $202,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ICF International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $131.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.59. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.53 and a twelve month high of $137.47.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Sidoti cut shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ICF International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of ICF International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in ICF International by 46.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 21.0% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter valued at $4,669,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

