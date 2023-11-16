Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) CFO Sells $63,445.20 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) CFO Nathan R. Iles sold 1,820 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $63,445.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,028 shares in the company, valued at $837,616.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Standard Motor Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMP opened at $35.80 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.93 million, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $386.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.87 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 2.59%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Standard Motor Products Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 72.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on SMP. StockNews.com raised Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMP

Institutional Trading of Standard Motor Products

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Standard Motor Products by 17.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

(Get Free Report)

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.