Steven Kenneth Hudson Acquires 250,000 Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Stock

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.09 per share, with a total value of C$522,750.00.

Steven Kenneth Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 22nd, Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 250,000 shares of ECN Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$610,000.00.

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$2.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$578.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 9.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 709.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.62. ECN Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.65 and a twelve month high of C$3.66.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$50.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.44 million. ECN Capital had a negative net margin of 36.95% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ECN Capital Corp. will post 0.2888889 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.79%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ECN shares. National Bank Financial lowered shares of ECN Capital from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.50 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.25 to C$2.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.78.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

